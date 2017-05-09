Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices rose by half a percent on Monday to close at $46.4 per barrel bolstered by statements from major oil-producing countries suggesting that OPEC and non-OPEC supply cuts could be extended into 2018.

Outlook

OIL markets continue to be flooded with high supplies and hence higher oil inventories. Continuous withdrawal of inventories in the US will help in bring a change in investor’s sentiment. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.09 percent at $46.47 per barrel.

