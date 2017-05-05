Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined by around 5 percent to close at $45.5 per barrel prices plunged to five-month lows on Thursday amid record trading volume in Brent crude, as OPEC and other producers appeared to rule out deeper supply cuts to reduce the world's persistent glut of crude.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower today continuing its weakness from the previous trading session while high oil inventories in the US and ruling out steeper supply cuts by the OPEC are factors to push oil prices lower. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 2.8 percent at $44.25 per barrel.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.