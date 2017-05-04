Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined by 0.21 percent to close at $47.72 per barrel after a choppy trading session as the market digested U.S. government data showing that while there were signs a crude glut may be receding, inventories remained large with gasoline demand weak.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower today continuing its weakness from the previous trading session while high oil inventories in the US remains a cause of concern, Russia’s eagerness to cut the oil output is a step in right direction to balance oil prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.23 percent to close at $47.71 per barrel.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.