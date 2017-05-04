App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.23 percent to close at $47.71 per barrel.

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


WTI oil prices declined by 0.21 percent to close at $47.72 per barrel after a choppy trading session as the market digested U.S. government data showing that while there were signs a crude glut may be receding, inventories remained large with gasoline demand weak.


Outlook


We expect oil prices to trade lower today continuing its weakness from the previous trading session while high oil inventories in the US remains a cause of concern, Russia’s eagerness to cut the oil output is a step in right direction to balance oil prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.23 percent to close at $47.71 per barrel.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crudeoil

