Expect Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined by 1 percent on Monday to close at $48.8 per barrel as rising crude output on Libya and the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut. Signs of slower-than-expected growth in manufacturing in China and a weaker figure for U.S. manufacturing sentiment also weighed on expectations for oil demand and the market.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower as resumption of Libyan exports and high oil inventories in the US remains a cause of concern. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.2 percent at $48.75 per barrel.

