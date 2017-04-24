Expect Crude Oil prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined by 6.7 percent to close at $49.6 per barrel , as investors weighed rising U.S. production against geopolitical uncertainties and comments from leading Gulf oil producers that an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts was likely.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade sideways today as international markets are trading higher by 0.65 percent at $49.89 per barrel as OPEC nations signal the output cut extensions beyond June. Oil inventories in the US however remain a cause of concern which can disturb investor’s sentiments. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.