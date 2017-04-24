Expect Crude Oil prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities
According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.
Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil
WTI oil prices declined by 6.7 percent to close at $49.6 per barrel , as investors weighed rising U.S. production against geopolitical uncertainties and comments from leading Gulf oil producers that an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts was likely.
Outlook
We expect oil prices to trade sideways today as international markets are trading higher by 0.65 percent at $49.89 per barrel as OPEC nations signal the output cut extensions beyond June. Oil inventories in the US however remain a cause of concern which can disturb investor’s sentiments. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.
