Expect Crude Oil prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined by around 4 percent to close at $50.4 per barrel after a surprising build in U.S. gasoline inventories and a rise in domestic crude output that is partially offsetting cutbacks by other countries trying to reduce a global glut.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade higher today as international markets are trading higher by 0.5 percent at $50.66 per barrel. Build up in gasoline inventories and US imports from the OPEC nations are push factors for oil prices. ON the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.