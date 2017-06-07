App
Jun 07, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading marginally lower by 0.06 percent at $48.16 per barrel.

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


WTI oil prices rose by 1.7 percent on Tuesday to close at $48.2 per barrel as Leading Arab powers including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and Iran. Ships coming from or going to Qatar were barred from docking at Fujairah, in the UAE.


Outlook


We expect oil prices to trade higher today on account of bargain hunting at lower levels as tensions between OPEC producers and Quatar is creating a positive momentum. A word of caution though as inventories in the US still remains considerably high and hence volatility will remain in the counter. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading marginally lower by 0.06 percent at $48.16 per barrel.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

