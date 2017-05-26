Expect Crude Oil prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices plunged by 4.8 percent to close at $48.9 per barrel in the largest percent decline since May 4 as the much expected decision was taken in the meeting. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers agreed to extend a pledge to cut around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the first quarter of 2018. The initial agreement would have expired in June this year.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade slightly lower today after a sharp fall in the previous session as US inventories remain a major cause of concern despite output cut extension by the OPEC. Also, US Prelim GDP data due tonight will be cautiously watched. On the MCX, oil prices are expected are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading lower by 0.7 percent to close at $51.73 per barrel.

