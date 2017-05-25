Expect Crude Oil prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined marginally by 0.2 percent to close at $51.4 per barrel as investors reacted to a smaller-than-expected U.S. gasoline stocks draw as they awaited the outcome of discussions in Vienna between OPEC and other oil-exporting countries on whether to extend output cuts.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade higher today as continuous inventory declines in the US for seven straight weeks in a row and anticipation of compliance in oil output cut by OPEC nations will act as a positive factor for oil. On the MCX, oil prices are expected are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.7 percent to close at $51.73 per barrel.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.