Expect Crude Oil prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices rose by 2.1 percent to close at $48.9 per barrel after Saudi Arabia and Russia said that supply cuts need to last into 2018, a step towards extending an OPEC-led deal to support prices for longer than first agreed.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.4 percent at $49.04 per barrel while consistently falling inventories in the US in the weeks ahead will provide support to oil prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.

