Expect Crude Oil prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices rose by 1.1 percent on Thursday to close at $47.8 per barrel s support grew for OPEC output cuts a day after the U.S. government reported a big draw in crude inventories, boosting confidence that a global glut might diminish.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade higher today as comments by the OPEc members to further boost the compliance on oil output cut will be a positive for oil markets which is troubled by higher inventories across the globe. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.21 percent at $47.93 per barrel.

