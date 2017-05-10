Expect Crude Oil prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

On Tuesday, WTI oil prices declined by 1.2 percent to close at $45.9 per barrel rattled by concern over slowing demand, a rising U.S. dollar and increasing U.S. crude output that has shaken investors' faith in the ability of OPEC to rebalance the market.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.63 percent at $46.17 per barrel. Oil inventories still remain a cause of concern for oil markets, while it remains to be seen how the EIA inventory due tonight will punch in which will have a profound impact on oil prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.

