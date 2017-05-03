Expect Crude Oil prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined by 2.4 percent to close at $47.7 per barrel closed at its lowest level this year, erasing all of the gains since OPEC started to cut production, after breaking through a key technical support level.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade higher today as international markets are trading higher by 0.84 percent at $48.06 per barrel. High oil inventories, technical sell off declining compliance by the OPEC members are factors exerting downside pressure on oil. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.

