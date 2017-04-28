App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect oil prices to trade higher today on bargain hunting at lower levels although high oil inventories in the US still remains a cause of concern.

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


WTI oil prices declined by 1.3 percent on Thursday to close at $49 per barrel after a volatile session on Thursday, as the restart of two key Libyan oilfields and concerns about lack-luster gasoline demand fed concern over whether major oil producers can alleviate the glut of global inventories.


Outlook


We expect oil prices to trade higher today on bargain hunting at lower levels although high oil inventories in the US still remains a cause of concern. International markets are trading higher by around 1 percent today, hence, domestic markets will trade higher by around same margin.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crudeoil

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.