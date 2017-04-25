App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 25, 2017 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Crude Oil prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined by 6.7 percent to close at $49.6 per barrel while MCX prices fell by 0.6 percent to Rs.3190/bbl on Monday as supply glut woes came to the fore after Russia indicated it can lift output if the deal on curbs lapses.

Russian oil output could climb to its highest rate in 30 years if the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers do not extend a six-month supply reduction deal beyond June 30.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade higher today as overall optimism in the global markets will be supportive while supply glut concerns from the US and China will restrict upside. International markets are trading higher by 0.5 percent at $49.5 per barrel as OPEC nations signal the output cut extensions beyond June. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crudeoil

