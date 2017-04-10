App
Apr 10, 2017 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Cotton futures to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect cotton futures to trade lower today on reports of weaker fundamentals of sufficient stocks in the country due to good production, lower exports prospects and higher imports.

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

Cotton futures on MCX closed lower last week but traded in a narrow range due to anticipation of good supplies in coming weeks. Moreover, India's 2016-17 cotton imports are set to jump more than a third from a year ago to a record 30 lakh bales on stronger rupees.

On export front, country has so far contracted about 45 lakh bales in the current crop year, and total exports in the season could be around 5 million bales, down 30% from a year ago.

Outlook

We expect cotton futures to trade lower today on reports of weaker fundamentals of sufficient stocks in the country due to good production, lower exports prospects and higher imports. There is an expectation of export demand from China on poor response to state auction.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

