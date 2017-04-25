Expect Cotton futures to trade lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

Cotton futures on MCX closed lower on second successive trading session on profit booking and reports of sufficient stock levels in the country. However, the arrivals in the domestic market slow down in April. The arrivals in the first 20 days in April drops by about 70% to 1.19 lakh tonnes (lt) compared to 3.95 lt in March, as per Agmarknet data.

Outlook

We expect cotton futures to trade lower on reports of higher stock levels in the country coupled with slow down in mill uptake at current higher levels. Moreover, lower exports prospects and higher imports may keep prices steady. Poor to average response to state auction in China may support world cotton prices. Expectation of El Nino later in the season may affect cotton yield in the country.

