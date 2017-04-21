App
Apr 21, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Cotton futures to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect cotton futures to trade higher on reports of good demand as supplies in the country are diminishing due to lower arrivals.

Expect Cotton futures to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

Cotton futures on MCX closed higher for the second session in a row as the arrivals in the domestic market slow-down in April. The arrivals in the first 20 days in April drops by about 70% to 1.19 lakh tonnes (lt) compared to 3.95 lt in March, as per Agmarknet data. Moreover, probability that the El Nino phenomenon may occur during second half of monsoon month which may affect cotton yield.

Outlook

We expect cotton futures to trade higher on reports of good demand as supplies in the country are diminishing due to lower arrivals. Expectation of El Nino later in the season may affect cotton yield in the country. Moreover, lower exports prospects and higher imports may keep prices steady. Poor to average response to state auction in China may support world cotton prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

