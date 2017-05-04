Expect Cotton futures to trade down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

Cotton futures on MCX closed higher as there was fresh buying initiated by the market participants on Wednesday from the lower levels. The reports of higher supplies this season through imports and good production dragged prices down by 4.5% or Rs. 970 per bale in last one week. According to CCI, about 288 lakh bales of cotton arrivals were recorded till 20th April.

Outlook

We expect cotton futures to trade down on reports of higher stock levels in the country coupled anticipation of higher sowing acreage in the country next year due to forecast of normal monsoon. Moreover, lower exports prospects and higher imports keeping prices under pressure.

