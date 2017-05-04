App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Cotton futures to trade down: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect cotton futures to trade down on reports of higher stock levels in the country coupled anticipation of higher sowing acreage in the country next year due to forecast of normal monsoon.

Expect Cotton futures to trade down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton


Cotton futures on MCX closed higher as there was fresh buying initiated by the market participants on Wednesday from the lower levels. The reports of higher supplies this season through imports and good production dragged prices down by 4.5% or Rs. 970 per bale in last one week. According to CCI, about 288 lakh bales of cotton arrivals were recorded till 20th April.


Outlook


We expect cotton futures to trade down on reports of higher stock levels in the country coupled anticipation of higher sowing acreage in the country next year due to forecast of normal monsoon. Moreover, lower exports prospects and higher imports keeping prices under pressure.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Cotton

