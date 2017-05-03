App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Cotton futures to trade down: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, We expect cotton futures to trade down on reports of higher stock levels in the country coupled anticipation of higher sowing acreage in the country next year.

Expect Cotton futures to trade down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton


Cotton futures on MCX continue to be under pressure on Tuesday on reports of higher supplies this season through imports due to strong rupees. According to CCI, about 288 lakh bales of cotton arrivals were recorded till 20th April.


The domestic cotton arrivals in April are higher by 49% on year at 2.64 lakh tonnes (lt) compared to 1.77 lt last year, as per Agmarknet data. As per CAI, the arrivals during March 2017 are higher than that of the corresponding month during last year.


Outlook


We expect cotton futures to trade down on reports of higher stock levels in the country coupled anticipation of higher sowing acreage in the country next year. Moreover, lower exports prospects and higher imports keeping prices under pressure. Poor to average response to state auction in China may support world cotton prices but rapid sowing progress in the US will further pressurize world cotton prices.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Cotton

