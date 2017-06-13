Expect Copper prices to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Copper

Copper prices slipped on Monday ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve and economic data from top consumer China that could yield clues to future demand growth. A two - day meeting of the U.S. central bank that ends on Wednesday is expected to result in a U.S. interest rate rise. Investors will also be looking for clues to the timing and pace of further tightening. China's economy is expected to show steady growth in May, buoyed by solid gains in trade and investment as economic ties with the Unite d States take a positive turn and infrastructure spending cushions domestic growth.

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

