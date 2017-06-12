Expect Copper prices to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Copper

Copper hit its highest in over five weeks on Friday, helped by concer ns over supply from Chile, recent data pointing to robust import demand in China and falling stocks of the metal. Copper, used in power and construction, made its biggest weekly gains since mid - March, ending about 2.5 percent higher. Falling stocks of copper support the price. Copper inventories in LME warehouses fell 9,475 tonnes on Friday to 276,875 tonnes and are down almost 20 percent from a seven - month high May.

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.