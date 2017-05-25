Expect Copper prices to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Copper

The copper price fell on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded China's credit ratings for the first time in 30 years, raising concerns about demand in the world's largest consumer of industrial metals, but a drop in copper stockpiles limited losses.

Outlook

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

