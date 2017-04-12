Expect Copper prices to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Copper

Copper steadied on Tuesday after hitting a two - week low as the world's top two copper mines continue to recover from recent disruptions, while zinc fell to a new three - month trough. Union representatives and executives from miner Southern Copper in Peru failed to reach an accord to end an indefinite strike, the union said.

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.