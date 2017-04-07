Expect Copper prices to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Copper

Copper closed lower on Thursday with investors largely cautious ahead of the first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The United States is targeting a reduction in China's $347 billion goods trade surplus through tougher enforcement of trade laws and anti - dumping and anti - subsidy duties. The metal had posted its biggest daily rise in nearly two months on Wednesday, climbing 2 percent as Chinese buyers returned to the market after a break. However, indications that the Federal Reserve might start paring back its vast asset holdings this year also curbed appetite for cyclical assets during Thursday. Stocks stage d a cautious fight back on Thursday before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.