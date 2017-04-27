Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices gained 0.2 percent to $5715/t as investors turned to risky assets this week buoyed by victory of Emmanuel Macron in the first round of French Presidential elections. Also, global markets were optimistic ahead of announcement of President Trump plans to cut the corporate tax rate to 15 percent from its current 35 percent level.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.4 percent at $5709.5/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as investors keenly watch central bank meetings from Japan and EU. Also, global markets will be cautious ahed of release off advance GDP figures from the US due tomorrow. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.