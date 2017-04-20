Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices fell by 0.3 percent to $5556/t yesterday, as the National Statistics Bureau data showed China’s refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to 764,000 tonnes, it’s highest since at least December 2015.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.3 percent at $5574/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as investors will be at the sidelines ahead of French elections this weekend. Also, geopolitical concerns will limit risk appetite. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

