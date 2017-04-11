App
Apr 11, 2017 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today in line with international trends.

Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices plunged by 1.5 percent yesterday as risk appetite plunged after Syrian allies including Russia, Iran and some militias criticized the US? attack on Syrian military airbase and warned it would respond to any new aggression with force.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are trading higher by 0.2 percent currently at $5765/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as risk appetite is likely to be under pressure today following news of a probable US navy strike on North Korea owing to the latter?s advancing weapons programme.

Also, Russia, Iran and militias supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad criticized US attack on Syrian air base. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today in line with international trends.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

