Jun 23, 2017 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.1 percent at $5735/t. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

Angel Commodities' report on Copper


LME Copper prices ended flat on Thursday to close at $5742/t as data from the ICSG showed the global world refined copper market shifted to a 5,000 tonne deficit in March, compared with a 102,000 tonne surplus in February.


Outlook


LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.1 percent at $5735/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as latest comments by Fed member Patrick Harker to keep a pause on rate hikes will provide some relief. Also, consistent decline in LME stocks will provide a cushion. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

