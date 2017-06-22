Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices surged 1.5 percent yesterday to close at $5742/t as data from the ICSG showed the global world refined copper market shifted to a 5,000 tonne deficit in March, compared with a 102,000 tonne surplus in February.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.1 percent at $5734/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as latest hawkish comments by Fed member Patrick Harker to keep a pause on rate hikes will provide some relief. Also, consistent decline in LME stocks will provide a cushion. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.