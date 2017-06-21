Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices fell by 1.2 percent yesterday to near two week lows of $5642/t before closing at $5657/t as Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren added to hawkish comments by William Dudley by saying that low interest rates in the United States and elsewhere poses financial stability risks and that central bankers must factor such concerns into their decision-making.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.1 percent at $5664/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as latest hawkish comments by Fed members will exert pressure. However, consistent decline in LME stocks coupled with favorable economic numbers from China will provide a cushion. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

