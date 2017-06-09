Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices jumped around 2 percent to $5729.5/t as customs data from China showed the country's refined copper imports in May surged by 30% to 390,000 tonnes compared to the previous month. Imports were at record levels of 4.95 million tonnes for the whole of 2016.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.3 percent at $5731/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as Britain’s election uncertainty will be bone of contention. However, latest positive trade numbers from China will restrict downside. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.