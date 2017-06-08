Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices traded higher by 0.1 percent at $5621/t as some supply disruptions came to the fore after heavy rains in Northern Chile. Operations at the BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine had been suspended as a result of snowing.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.7 percent at $5661/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as China's May trade data pleasantly surprised markets as exports rose 8.7 percent while imports expanded 14.8 percent. However, global investors will be cautious ahead of Britain’s elections, ECB meeting and James Comey testimony. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

