Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Jun 08, 2017 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Angel Commodities, LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.7 percent at $5661/t. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

Angel Commodities' report on Copper


LME Copper prices traded higher by 0.1 percent at $5621/t as some supply disruptions came to the fore after heavy rains in Northern Chile. Operations at the BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine had been suspended as a result of snowing.


Outlook


LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.7 percent at $5661/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as China's May trade data pleasantly surprised markets as exports rose 8.7 percent while imports expanded 14.8 percent. However, global investors will be cautious ahead of Britain’s elections, ECB meeting and James Comey testimony. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

