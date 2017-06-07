Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

Copper LME Copper prices traded lower by 0.2 percent at $5616/t as rising bets of US rate hike in the upcoming June’17 meeting is acting as a negative factor. Besides, three consecutive weeks of gains in shanghai inventories to 208,239 tonnes hurt prices.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.22 percent at $5628.5/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as investors will cautiously watch Britain’s elections this week. Also, Chinese industrial production data due Thursday will be closely watched for cues on its economic health. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

