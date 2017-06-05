Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices traded higher by 0.1 percent at $5665/t as the downward momentum in LME stocks continued for ninth consecutive day, to 305,550 tonnes, down by around 9 percent since 17th May’17.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.1 percent at $5654/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as weak dollar after unfavorable Nonfarm payrolls report will be supportive. While on the other hand, investors will cautiously watch Britain’s elections this week. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.