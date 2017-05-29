Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices traded lower by 0.4 percent to close at $5657.5/t last week as Chinese demand woes continued to hurt following recent Moody’s downgrade and weak imports data. Moody’s downgraded Chinese sovereign debt rating on 23rd May’17 for the first time since 1989, adding to slew of worries regarding growth of the mainland nation.

Outlook

LME markets are closed today on the eve of Spring day holiday. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today in absence of cues from the US markets on account of Memorial Day holiday.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.