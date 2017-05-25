Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices traded lower by 0.6 percent at $5682/t as Moody’s downgraded Chinese sovereign debt rating for the first time since 1989, adding to slew of worries regarding growth of the mainland nation and in turn demand for industrial metals.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.3 percent at $5696/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as global investors are highly cautious about the developments in the US and recent Chinese downgrade. Also, OPEC meeting will be closely watched toady. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

