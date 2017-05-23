Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices traded higher by 0.4 percent at $5703/t while MCX copper rose by 0.5 percent at Rs.371.5 per kg on bargain hunting at lower levels.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.2 percent at $5691/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as global investors are highly cautious about the developments in the US while the strike by workers at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia will support copper prices in the near term. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

