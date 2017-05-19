App
May 19, 2017 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.1 percent at $5585/t. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

Angel Commodities' report on Copper


LME Copper prices traded lower by 0.5 percent at $5580/t as investors grew increasingly cautious regarding tax cuts and infrastructure spending plans in the US following recent controversies involving President Trump.


Outlook


LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.1 percent at $5585/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as global investors are highly cautious about the developments in the US although Trump administration is planning to move past controversies towards reforms.


Also, Chinese growth remains a major cause of concern with the list of disappointing data releases. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

