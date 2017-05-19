Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices traded lower by 0.5 percent at $5580/t as investors grew increasingly cautious regarding tax cuts and infrastructure spending plans in the US following recent controversies involving President Trump.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.1 percent at $5585/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as global investors are highly cautious about the developments in the US although Trump administration is planning to move past controversies towards reforms.

Also, Chinese growth remains a major cause of concern with the list of disappointing data releases. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

