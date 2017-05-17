App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 17, 2017 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper


LME Copper prices traded flat at $5611/t as latest disappointing economic data releases from China has raised demand concerns from the world’s biggest consumer. Industrial production expanded by an annual 6.5 percent in April, dropping from 7.6 percent in March while fixed asset investment data suggested a slowdown to 8.9 percent in April from 9.2 percent the previous month.


Outlook


LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.1 percent at $5614/t. Prices are expected to trade lower today as Chinese growth remains a major cause of concern with the list of disappointing data releases.


However, weakness in the DX on latest reports that US President Trump has asked FBI Director James Comey to drop investigation into Trump's former national security advisor. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

