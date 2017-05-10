App
May 10, 2017 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, investors will cautiously await G7 Meetings later this week. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper


LME Copper prices gained 0.5 percent on Tuesday, recovering from four-month lows touched in the previous session. Decline in LME stocks by 2.5 percent came as a relief since it jumped by a whopping 37 percent last week and are up by 13 percent this year. Shanghai stocks too have jumped by 60 percent this year.


Outlook


LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.2 percent at $5520/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as Chinese inflation numbers came broadly in line with Beijing’s inflation target.


However, high inventories at both LME and Shanghai warehouses still fuel supply glut concerns. Also, investors will cautiously await G7 Meetings later this week. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

