Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices gained 2 percent last week to close at $5735/t as Euro jumped to five and half month highs against the dollar after Emmanuel Macron emerged victorious in the first round of French Presidential elections.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.7 percent at $5776/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as tensions between the US and North Korea refused to ease. Also, China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI fell to the lowest in seven months in April. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

