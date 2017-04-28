Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices fell by 0.4 percent to close at $5692/t as global risk appetite fell after Trump’s tax cut plan was seen as favoring the Super rich. In his latest announcement, the US President unveiled plans to cut corporation tax from 35% to 15%, reducing the number of tax brackets, abolishing most tax deductions, and lowering the rate on corporate profits brought back from overseas as well.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.4 percent at $5716/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as investors will be cautious after comment by U.S. President Donald Trump indicating a major conflict with North Korea in the standoff over its nuclear and missile programs. Also, global markets will keenly watch Advance GDP data from the US due today. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.

