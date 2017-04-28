App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today. Also, global markets will keenly watch Advance GDP data from the US due today.

Expect Copper prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper


LME Copper prices fell by 0.4 percent to close at $5692/t as global risk appetite fell after Trump’s tax cut plan was seen as favoring the Super rich. In his latest announcement, the US President unveiled plans to cut corporation tax from 35% to 15%, reducing the number of tax brackets, abolishing most tax deductions, and lowering the rate on corporate profits brought back from overseas as well.


Outlook


LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.4 percent at $5716/t. Prices are expected to trade sideways today as investors will be cautious after comment by U.S. President Donald Trump indicating a major conflict with North Korea in the standoff over its nuclear and missile programs. Also, global markets will keenly watch Advance GDP data from the US due today. We expect MCX copper prices to trade sideways today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.