App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, We expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today.

Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper


LME Copper prices surged 1.2 percent yesterday to close at $5802/t as supply disruption concerns buoyed an upside. Workers’ union representing a third of the 32K workforce sent a notice to Freeport McMoRan's Indonesia unit threatening to strike from May 1 to the end of the month at the Grasberg mine after the company laid off around 10% of its Grasberg workforce due to a contract dispute with the government.


Outlook


LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.9 percent at $5751/t. Prices are expected to trade lower today as investors will take to the sidelines ahead of FOMC Statement due tonight. Also, risk appetite will be lower this week ahead of Sunday's French presidential election second round. We expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.