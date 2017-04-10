App
Apr 10, 2017 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today in line with international trends.

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices closed marginally lower last week; however the movement in the metal was far too volatile given the uncertain global environment and its supply demand dynamics. Global investors grew cautious ahead of Trump-Jinping meeting wherein the United States is targeting a reduction in China's $US347 billion ($A460 billion) goods trade surplus through tougher enforcement of trade laws and anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are trading lower by 0.7 percent currently at $5792/t. Prices are expected to trade lower today as risk appetite is likely to be under pressure today as US navy strike on North Korea owing to the latter?s advancing weapons programme. Also, Russia, Iran and militias supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad criticized US attack on Syrian air base. We expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today in line with international trends.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

