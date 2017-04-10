Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices closed marginally lower last week; however the movement in the metal was far too volatile given the uncertain global environment and its supply demand dynamics. Global investors grew cautious ahead of Trump-Jinping meeting wherein the United States is targeting a reduction in China's $US347 billion ($A460 billion) goods trade surplus through tougher enforcement of trade laws and anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are trading lower by 0.7 percent currently at $5792/t. Prices are expected to trade lower today as risk appetite is likely to be under pressure today as US navy strike on North Korea owing to the latter?s advancing weapons programme. Also, Russia, Iran and militias supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad criticized US attack on Syrian air base. We expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today in line with international trends.

