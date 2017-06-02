Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices traded higher by 0.3 percent at $5699/t as the downward momentum in LME stocks continues for eighth consecutive day, to 308,000 tonnes, down by around 9 percent since 17th May’17.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.3 percent at $5680/t. Prices are expected to trade lower today as investors will keenly watch US NFP numbers due tonight. However, optimism in the Asian stocks markets will likely boost some risk appetite. We expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today.

