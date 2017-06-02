App
Jun 02, 2017 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.3 percent at $5680/t. We expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today.

Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper


LME Copper prices traded higher by 0.3 percent at $5699/t as the downward momentum in LME stocks continues for eighth consecutive day, to 308,000 tonnes, down by around 9 percent since 17th May’17.


Outlook


LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.3 percent at $5680/t. Prices are expected to trade lower today as investors will keenly watch US NFP numbers due tonight. However, optimism in the Asian stocks markets will likely boost some risk appetite. We expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

