May 30, 2017 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Prices are expected to trade lower today as investors will be wary ahead of Chinese manufacturing PMI data due tomorrow and US Nonfarm payrolls data later this week

Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper pricestraded lowerby 0.4percent to close at $ 5657.5/t last week as Chinese demand woes continued  to hurt following recent  Moody’s  downgrade and weak imports data. Moody’s downgraded Chinese sovereign debt rating on 23rd May’17 for the first  time  since  1989,  adding  to  slew  of  worries  regarding  growth of the mainland nation.

Outlook

LME  Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.3 percent at $5640/t.Prices are expected to trade lower today as investors will be wary ahead of Chinese manufacturing PMI data due tomorrow and US Nonfarm payrolls data later this week. We expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

