Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

LME Copper pricestraded lowerby 0.4percent to close at $ 5657.5/t last week as Chinese demand woes continued to hurt following recent Moody’s downgrade and weak imports data. Moody’s downgraded Chinese sovereign debt rating on 23rd May’17 for the first time since 1989, adding to slew of worries regarding growth of the mainland nation.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.3 percent at $5640/t.Prices are expected to trade lower today as investors will be wary ahead of Chinese manufacturing PMI data due tomorrow and US Nonfarm payrolls data later this week. We expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today

