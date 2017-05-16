Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices gained 1 percent to close at $5613/t as the latest bout of optimism came after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged $124 billion on Sunday for his new Silk Road plan for projects that are part of the ambitious venture linking the country to much of Asia, Europe and Africa. Also, Chinese banks extended 1.1 trillion Yuan ($US159 billion) in net new Yuan loans in April.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading lower by 0.6 percent at $5580/t. Prices are expected to trade lower today as the list of disappointing data releases only grew bigger with yesterdays’ Industrial production and retail sales, adding to concerns about the growth outlook of the biggest consumer. We expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today.

