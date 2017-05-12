Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices gained 0.8 percent yesterday to one week high levels as sharp plunge in prices earlier this week following unfavourable economic data from China, gave way to short covering.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading flat at $5542/t. Prices are expected to trade lower today as string of disappointing data releases from China this week will hurt demand. Besides, high inventories at both LME and Shanghai warehouses still fuel supply glut concerns. Also, investors will cautiously await G7 Meetings later this week. We expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today.

