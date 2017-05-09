Expect Copper prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices plunged by 1.8 percent on Monday, to four month lows as Chinese refined copper imports dropped by 30 percent to 300,000 tonnes in April compared to the previous month.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.1 percent at $5489/t. Prices are expected to trade lower today as high inventories at both LME and Shanghai warehouses will add to supply woes. Also, investors will cautiously await inflation numbers from China due tomorrow and G7 Meetings later this week. We expect MCX copper prices to trade lower today.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.